Resolve inter-tribe disputes through dialogue

The longstanding dispute between the Khamti and the Adi communities over the illegal encroachment on public land in Madhubani, Khai Nallah, under the Tengapani reserve forest area has been resolved with the intervention of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF). A peace declaration between the apex bodies of the two communities was signed in this regard. In 2019, violent clashes had erupted over land disputes. The signing of the peace declaration is welcome news. The AITF needs to be appreciated for playing an important role in helping to defuse tension and also for ensuring that both communities agreed to sign a peace declaration.

This will go a long way in helping to maintain peace in Namsai district. The AITF, which is the apex tribal body of the state, has played a positive role in bringing peace between the two tribes. This shows that, through mutual dialogue, all the inter-tribe clashes can be resolved with the intervention of the AITF. There are several other burning issues, like the Tawang church issue, the Lower Siang boundary dispute, etc, where the AITF can play a pivotal role to bring about a lasting solution. The disputes between various tribes and religious groups should be peacefully resolved through dialogue.