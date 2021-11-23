BJP celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The weeklong celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to mark the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda concluded at the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize highlighted the life and history of Munda, and said that he was the first tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British. “Besides being a tribal leader and freedom fighter, Munda was a traditional healer, for which he is often revered as ‘Bhagwan’ by the tribal communities,” he said.

State BJP secretary Tadar Niglar said, “This is not just a celebration of a birth anniversary. It is an honour to entire tribal community of India.”

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said that the birth anniversary of Munda should be declared as one of the official calendar programmes of the central government.

The party’s ST Morch vice president Puimnyo Apum also spoke.

Munda was born on 15 November, 1875 in Ulihatu, in the then Bengal Presidency province (now Jharkhand). He was captured and martyred at the age of 24 years at the Ranchi jail in 1900 for waging war against the British Crown.

During the weeklong celebration, numerous social service programmes were conducted across the state by BJP members under the guidance of the party’s ST Morcha.