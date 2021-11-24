Field prog on black gram conducted

DEOMALI, 23 Nov: Altogether 52 farmers and agricultural extension functionaries participated in a ‘field day’ programme on ‘Varietal demonstration of black gram, Variety: PU-31’, conducted here by the Tirap KVK on Tuesday.

During the programme, the KVK’s agronomy scientist Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita explained the different aspects of scientific cultivation of black gram, especially the PU-31 variety, and integrated weed and pest management techniques.

The participants were taken to the KVK’s demonstration plots and shown the superior results of scientific cultivation of black gram.

KVK scientists also provided answers to queries raised by the participants on cultivation of field and horticultural crops. Dr Kalita assured the farmers of technical help from the KVK “for promoting better production in the villages.”

Seedlings of cole crops, brinjal, tomato, capsicum, chilli and other rabi vegetables, along with vermicompost were distributed among the farmers.