Prog on self-reliance of women held

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Girl students representing 14 departments, along with NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here participated in a sensitization programme on ‘Importance of self-reliance of women’, organized by the college’s women cell on 22 November.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Professor Nending Ommo said that “it is the responsibility of women counterpart to prove their calibre and be self-reliant against the norms laid down by patriarchal society,” and added that, while the government is supporting women in many fields, many males have “opened up their minds in respect of self-reliant women.”

Prof Ommo also launched the official Facebook page of the women cell during the programme.

Assistant Professor Tobom Nyori informed that the Facebook page has been launched to “coordinate and mobilize the girls of DNGC and also to learn the problems faced by the students,” while Assistant Professor Geyir Ete informed that such sensitization programmes will be organized every month.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan commended the women cell for taking up activities to create gender equality among the students and mobilizing girl students to be more proactive in academic and co-curricular activities.