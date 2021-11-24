Skill trg for fish farmers underway

BALEK, 23 Nov: A three-day skill development training programme on modern methods of freshwater aquaculture for tribal fish farmers of Arunachal Pradesh got underway at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Monday.

Progressive fish farmer and national awardee Jatan Pulu from Yibuk village, who inaugurated the training programme, urged the trainees to adopt scientific fish-farming practices to increase productivity and improve their livelihood. He also shared his experiences with traditional fish farming systems.

Fishery Officer Kime Janu highlighted the developmental schemes of the fisheries department and urged the participants to avail the benefits of the schemes.

Mumbai-based Central Institute of Fisheries Education’s (CIFE) Kolkata centre senior scientist Dr Gouranga Biswas trained the farmers on composite and integrated fish farming methods, fish health and disease management. He suggested using high-value fish species in aquaculture for higher returns.

Another scientist from the CIFE Kolkata centre, Dr Dilip Kumar Singh presented a practical demonstration on aqua feed, utilizing locally available cheap feed ingredients to reduce the feed cost, and on analysis of water quality parameters, and recommended application of agricultural lime to reclaim the acidic soil and water.

KVK Head Dr Deepanjali Deori said that the training would “immensely benefit the fish farmers who lack knowledge on scientific fish farming to improve their livelihood by adopting modern aquaculture.”

Fishery scientist Jimmy Maze briefed about the activities and services of the KVK for the benefit of farmers.

Fifty fish farmers are attending the training programme. The organizers also provided inputs for fish farming, such as fish feed, lime, live carp seeds and study materials, to the trainees.

The training is being imparted by the CIFE Kolkata centre, in collaboration with the LDV KVK. (DIPRO)