Contractual staffers under NHM working without salaries

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Contractual staffers, including nursing officers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), general nursing, midwives and other supporting staff working under the National Health Mission (NHM) are reportedly being deprived of their monthly salaries.

“It has been two months (September and October) since we have been working without salaries. With the skyrocketing price of essential commodities, it is difficult to run a family without our salaries,” said a nursing officer on condition of anonymity.

“Our salary is very low, irregular and with a lot of disparity. The 2016 appointed nursing officers (NO) receive lower salaries in comparison to the NOs who were appointed later,” she claimed.

Accusing the state government of diverting their salaries for other purposes, she said, “Contractual NOs are under the NHM and the NHM salaries come from the central government. How come we never get our salaries on time?”

On being contacted, an NHM official informed that the finance department is yet to release the fund.

“We are waiting for the release of funds from the state exchequer. Our files are under submission to the state government,” he said.

Over a thousand contractual staffers are working under the NHM across the state and are posted at various referral hospitals and community health centres.