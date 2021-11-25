Gov, CM extend Chalo Loku greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have extended their greetings to the people of the state in general and to the Noctes in particular on the festive occasion of ‘Chalo Loku’.

In a message, the governor expressed his hope that the socio-religious festival of the Nocte tribe of Tirap district will radiate a message of peace and brotherhood amongst fellow citizens of the state.

“I trust that the lively colourful dances during Chalo Loku with the beating of ‘Tham’ and joyful get-together exhibiting the tribe’s vivacious history, which have been zealously kept active from time immemorial by the community, will continue to delight the people of the region,” he said.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Nocte brethren in offering prayer to Almighty Rang for socio-economic and physical well being of all,” the governor said in his message.

Khandu has in his festival message said, “Chalo Loku is as colourful as the Noctes, who have been blessed by Mother Nature with her bounty. While thanking the almighty for a bountiful harvest this season, I join my Nocte brethren in offering prayers for a better season next year.”

Appreciating the Noctes for celebrating Loku every year with traditional fervor not only in their villages but also at places across the state and country wherever they have a sizable presence, Khandu stated that it proved their respect and attachment with their roots. (Raj Bhavan/ CMO)