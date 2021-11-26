16 units of blood collected

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 25 Nov: Sixteen units of blood were collected in a voluntary blood donation camp held at the general hospital here in East Siang district on Thursday to mark the birthday of Aini Taloh, the founder and chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG.

The hospital’s Blood Bank Officer Dr Dilem Modi, JDHS Dr T Tali, senior pathologist Dr K Jerang, paediatricians Drs K Tatin and K Ering, and forensic medicine junior specialist Dr M Loyi commended Taloh “for her untiring lifesaving works” and wished her a happy and fruitful life.

A certificate of appreciation was also handed over to Taloh by the blood bank officer.

Popularly known as ‘Ayi’, Aini Taloh was earlier felicitated by former chief minister Nabam Tuki with certificates on behalf of the APSACS and the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India as a token of appreciation for her noble service.

Students, Indian Army personnel, and volunteers of AYANG donated blood on the occasion.