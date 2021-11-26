DDSE inaugurates school library

ZIRO, 25 Nov: Lower Subansiri DDSE (in-charge) Nada Duri inaugurated the library of the government secondary school (GSS) in Hill Top here on Thursday.

Lauding the initiative of assistant teacher Tadu Oppo “for giving a beautiful shape to the newly constructed library by collecting more than 350 books from voluntary donors,” Duri assured to donate one laptop and books for the library.

He encouraged the students and staff to make the best use of the library.

St Claret College vice principal Fr Arnest said that “a library is a storehouse of knowledge which caters to the need of the schoolchildren,” while GSS Headmaster (in-charge) Bini Tania assured to “keep several categories of books to inculcate the habit of reading among the students.”

Among others, CRC Punyo Tare and assistant teacher Tadu Oppo also spoke.