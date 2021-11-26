Chalo Loku celebrated with fervour

KHONSA, 25 Nov: Chalo Loku, the agricultural festival of the Nocte community, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety here in Tirap district on Thursday.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung urged them to preserve, protect and promote their culture and traditions.

“Efforts must be made to keep one’s identity intact for posterity. Arunachal is a land of festivals and we must showcase our rich cultural heritage to the outside world to promote cultural tourism,” Natung said.

The minister commended the people of the district for surrendering their airguns as part of the celebration.

A total of 55 airguns were surrendered. Natung also released three birds to mark the occasion.

MLA Ojing Tasing, who also attended the celebration, said, “Religion and culture are two different facets and should not be mixed.” He urged the young generation to learn from their elders and take up the responsibility of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Lauding Natung for launching the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong said, “Preservation of culture and tradition is equally important as preservation of forest, environment and wildlife, and every individual must come forward to surrender airguns in order to protect wildlife.”

Traditional dances performed by troupes from Thinsa, Noksa and Kheti and a Nocte modern dance were the highlights of the celebration. (DIPRO)