Gov extends Constitution Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the citizens of the state on the occasion of the Constitution Day, which commemorates the day when the Constitution of India was enacted, adopted and given to the people of India in 1949.

“The Constitution of India secures justice, liberty and equality to all citizens, and promotes among them all fraternity, which is the best practice of democracy,” Mishra said in a message, and appealed to the people to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, particularly the fundamental duties enshrined in it.

“Let us devote ourselves to the development, progress and prosperity of the society, state and the nation in the true spirit of our Constitution,” the governor said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona also extended greetings to the citizens of the state on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

“Let us today reiterate our commitment, reinforce our faith and rededicate ourselves to the Constitution of our country, which is sacred to our polity,” the speaker said. (Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)