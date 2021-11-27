Mirmir Bulls lift Odam Ering Memorial Football trophy

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 26 Nov: Mirmir Bulls of Pasighat lifted the 19th Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament trophy, defeating Mebo Sporting Club (MSC) by a solitary goal in the final played at the JN College playground here in East Siang district on Friday.

Mridul Doley scored the goal in the 7th minute and maintained the lead till the end.

MSC made an all-out effort to bring parity, but despite the hard work they did, they could not convert the opportunities.

Mirmir Bulls’ One Olik Tayeng won the award for the best player, while Kabang Panggeng of LMB was declared the best goalkeeper.

Atunu Siram of Bogong Soccer Club became the highest scorer of the tournament.

The champion team was awarded Rs 50,000 along with the trophy, while the runner-up was given Rs 30,000 and a trophy.

The Bogum Bokang Kebang (East Siang) and a few individuals sponsored the prizes for the individual achievers.

ADC Tatdo Borang, Oyan ZPM Bimal Lego, Bogong-I ZPM Tamut Tasung, Bogong Banggo Kebang president Oyem Dai and ABK secretary-general Okom Yosung witnessed the final match.

Earlier, speaking about the benefits of playing sports, the ADC appealed to the leaders and elders of the society to encourage the young generation in sports.

“Apart from health benefits, playing sports keeps the youth away from engaging themselves in unnecessary and unproductive activities,” Borang said.

The Oyan ZPM emphasized the need for organizing such tournaments to provide the local football players a platform to show their talents.

Sixteen teams from East Siang and one each from Lower Dibang Valley and Itanagar participated in the tournament.

This year, the tournament was sponsored by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and conducted by the East Siang District Football Association.

The tournament is organized every year in memory of Odam Ering, wife of former Lok Sabha member Daying Ering. However, it could not be organized last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.