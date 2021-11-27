ODOP Ziro workshop pushes for sustainable development

[ Gyati Kacho ]

ZIRO, 26 Nov: Commercialization has to be synchronous with nature and sustainable development is the watchword for a tribal state like Arunachal Pradesh, said Industries Secretary Hage Tari during an ODOP workshop held here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

The workshop on ‘One district, one product’ (ODOP) was held under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprise (PMFME). Kiwi fruit was officially adopted as ODOP for Lower Subansiri district.

Citing various sustainable development models of developed countries, Tari advised the local kiwi growers not to give way to commercialization by forsaking ecological balance gifted down by their forefathers. “Ziro has a unique symbiotic relationship between man and nature and that is why it has been shortlisted as a potential World Heritage Site. This symbiotic relationship between man and his paddy field, bamboo grove, dry land area and pine grove has withstood the test of time in maintaining ecological balance and any large-scale ecological disruption of the relationship would be disastrous for a small place like Ziro without any river near its vicinity as source of water,” he said.

He advised kiwi farmers not to cultivate kiwi in their paddy fields but to rather practise their newly learnt farming technology in dry lands without destroying wet rice paddy fields and bamboo and pine groves.

Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang called for organic kiwi cultivation and warned the farmers against using pesticides and injections for ripening the fruit.

“The district administration would take stern steps if any such malpractices are brought to its notice,” she said, and citing the example of Naara Aba wine, the country’s only organic wine, originating from Ziro.

Highlighting the importance of the PMFME, Industries Director Taru Talo informed that the PMFME, launched in 2020, “aims to enhance individual micro-enterprises in unorganized segment of food processing industry and to support farmers-producers organizations, SHGs and producers’ cooperatives along the entire value chain.

He further said that the objectives of the scheme are to build the capability of micro-enterprises through access to credit by existing micro food processing enterprises, FPOs, SHGs and cooperatives; integration with organized supply chain by strengthening, branding and marketing; increased access to common services like common processing facility, laboratories, storage, packaging, marketing and incubation services; strengthening institution in research and training in food processing sector; and increased access to professional and technical support.

Explaining the essence of ODOP, Talo informed that under ODOP, micro units engaged in food processing enterprises will be supported with credit-linked capital subsidy of 35 percent, with a maximum ceiling of Rs 10 lakhs. “A seed capital of Rs 40,000 per member of SHG would also be provided to SHGs registered under the State Rural Livelihood Mission,” he said.

Talo further informed that ODOP broadly has four components – support to individual and groups of micro enterprises; branding and marketing support; support for strengthening of institutions; and setting up a robust project management programme.

The scheme would also support clusters and groups such as FPOs, SHGs and producers’ cooperatives along their entire value chain for sorting, grading, assaying, storage, common processing, packaging, marketing, processing of agri produce and testing laboratories.

Industries Deputy Director (HQ) Goli Angu made a presentation on the details of ODOP, while MSME-DI Assistant Director Amit Bajpayi made a presentation on the services and schemes related to MSME, and Food Safety Officer Tarak Tatek dwelt on the importance of food safety. Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante made a presentation on the scope and potential of kiwi farming in Lower Subansiri district.

Success stories were also presented by the CMD of Lambu Subu Food and Beverages and owner of Naara Aba winery Takhe Rita, Lower Subansiri Kiwi Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Ltd chairman Taro Tatang and renowned kiwi progressive farmer Hage Tara.

Later, the secretary and the director of industries visited the industrial estate and the ITI in Manipolyang, and visited the district industry office.