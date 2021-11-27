Union announces 12-hr Aalo bandh

AALO, Nov 26: The Aalo Area Students’ Union (AASU) has announced a 12-hour Aalo bandh on 30 November in protest against the ‘inordinate delay’ in the construction of the two-lane Potin-Pangin road under NH 13 from km 314.25 to km 351.383 (Package 9).

In a letter to the West Siang deputy commissioner, AASU president Dojum Ete claimed that the construction agency (SRK Construction & Pvt Ltd) and a few unqualified construction agencies “have failed to honour the EPC agreement.”

He accused the construction agencies of harassing commuters by delaying

the road construction.

The union also claimed that the construction agency has engaged unqualified contractors.

“The construction of such a big project without the guidance of engineers and experts may pose a threat to the people in the future,” Ete said, adding that the public of the area are agitated due to the delay in construction of the road stretch.

Meanwhile, the West Siang unit of the Galo Youth Organization and the Memo Ao Youth Association have decided to support the AASU in enforcing the bandh.