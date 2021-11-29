ABK donates fund for further improvement of Silluk

SILLUK, 28 Nov: The Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) donated Rs 50,000 to the chairman of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan to continue the transformation of Silluk into the first ‘zero waste village’ of the state and the cleanest village of East Siang district.

A picturesque village located in the foothills of the Himalayan range in East Siang district, Silluk is among the top contenders for the spot of the cleanest village of Arunachal Pradesh under the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Handing over the cash, ABK president Getom Borang said, “Over the past couple of years, Silluk has transformed

itself to be the greatest inspiration for all the 102 villages under East Siang. We now look up to this village as a great example of community togetherness and unity. Every single village of the Adi community will strive to be at par with Silluk village in the days to come, and the village should now carry the dreams of our people to become the cleanest village of the Northeast as well as India.”

Joining the ABK, the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing organized a plantation drive in Silluk to support and encourage the villagers in their endeavour to be a clean and green village with zero waste.

The Top 20 finalists of the upcoming Miss Adi 2021, members of student organizations and well-wishers of Silluk village participated in the plantation programme.