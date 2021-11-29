APCA rededicates itself to work for people’s welfare

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) on Sunday resolved to rededicate itself to work for the welfare of the people and for all-round development of the state and the country.

Addressing a function at the Pastoral church in Hilltop Colony here, APCA president Taw Tebin said, “We have to work in close coordination with all organizations, including religious, social and political organizations, for all-round development of the state and the country, and for the welfare of the people in education and social sectors, etc.”

He further said that “the members of the APCA are always at the forefront even during the Covid-19 pandemic, natural calamity and during the time of emergency like fire accidents, and help the needy people.”

Stating that several educational institutions run by Christian missionaries are imparting quality education in the state, he appealed to all sections of the society to coordinate with one another and join hands for a better future for the state.