41 affordable prefabricated AWCs installed in Changlang

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 29 Nov: Of the total 61 prefabricated preschool anganwadi centres (AWC) proposed to be installed in entire Changlang district, installation of 46 such AWCs has so far been completed.

Under the ICDS project, preschool AWCs in the nine circles of the district were proposed to be upgraded. These circles are Khagam (which has proposed 12 anganwadi centres), Bordumsa and Diyun, which have a total of 22 centres, Nampong and Manmao, which have six centres each, Khimiyang, which has seven centres, and Changlang, Yatdam and Namtok, which have a total of eight proposed centres.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav on Monday informed that presently three more anganwadi centres are left to be installed in Changlang headquarters, Khimiyang, Nampong and Jairampur.

These prefabricated structures are affordable and are constructed under a minimal budget of Rs 2 lakhs each and offer a warranty of 15 years.

As per the National Education Policy- 2020, these preschool anganwadi centres are aimed at giving impetus to foundational education for preschool children in the age group of 3-8 years.