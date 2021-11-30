Poor state of rural road prompts youths to take up repair work

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 29 Nov: Concerned over the dilapidated condition of the 22-km-long PMGSY road from Khuchep to Changlang town, which connects major villages here, residents of the villages, led by the Rangkatu Youth Association, voluntarily repaired the road on Monday.

The volunteers included youths and members of community-based organization Longchang Elite Society, who, with contributions from Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and the business community, filled up the potholes on the whole stretch of the road.

The road, which connects villages like Kengkhu, Rangkatu, Chokdok Jungmaisung, Simrang, etc, with Changlang town, is in dire need of maintenance.

The RWD has for the last 7-8 years not carried out any maintenance work on the road, citing unavailability of funds. Meanwhile, the road’s condition is causing much hardship to the daily commuters, especially those in medical emergencies.

Adding to their woes, work on the bypass road from Kengkhu village to the helipad area, connecting these major villages, is still pending. The locals have no choice but to travel on the dilapidated road, even though many get hurt in accidents every now and then, particularly during monsoon.

The Rangkatu Youth Association has appealed to the state government to accord top priority to the road and ensure its early repair in the larger interest of the people.