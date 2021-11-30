‘Free Tibet’ activist & writer Tenzin Tsundue arrives in Arunachal to highlight plight of Tibetans

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Renowned ‘Free Tibet’ campaign activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue reached Itanagar on Monday, completing his 103-day tour of five Himalayan union territory and states of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

During his time in Arunachal, Tsundue is scheduled to visit Pasighat (East Siang district), Aalo (West Siang), Mechukha (Shi-Yomi), Tezu (Lohit) and Miao (Changlang).

In a press briefing here, Tsundue informed that the objective of his campaign is to “highlight the plight of the Tibetan people living under communist China and China’s expansionist attitude towards its neighbouring countries.”

The activist said that he carries a movie titled Escape of Dalai Lama from Tibet with him, depicting the Dalai Lama’s escape and arduous journey in 1959.

“Wherever I go, I travel with this film, produced by Mumbai-based Rangrez Films for Epic TV Channel, to show the Chinese occupation of Tibet and Chinese military pressure across the Himalayan borders,” he said.

“Being an Indian-born Tibetan, my duty is to highlight the Chinese occupation and incursion along the LAC, to make people aware,” he added.

Tsundue said that he observed during his journey that the indigenous languages of the Himalayan states are fading fast, adding that “it is a grave cause of concern.”

“I have observed in my journey, mother languages of the Himalayan states are fading. People need to save their own languages,” he said.

The writer further observed that “original expression form of arts, cinema, can be much more vibrant in the Himalayan states. However, the transitional phase of tradition and modernity needs to be balanced.”

Last Saturday, Tsundue conducted a creative writing workshop for the students of St Claret College Ziro (Lower Subansiri).