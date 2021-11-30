Lohit DA to organize Parshuram Kund mela

WAKRO, 29 Nov: The Lohit district administration has decided to organize the annual Parshuram Kund mela in a grand manner in January next year, following all Covid SOPs and restrictions.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the stakeholders, including members of the Parshuram Seva Samiti, public leaders, members of CBOs and NGOs, and departmental heads.

The mela is organized every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. However, it could not be held this year, owing to the Covid-19 induced restrictions.

Unvaccinated pilgrims or people without a negative Covid-19 test report will not be allowed to participate in the mela.

“Local Mishmi culture, along with that of nearby district and the state will be displayed to promote the event,” the district administration said.

The Parshuram Kund is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site and it is being developed under the Centre’s PRASAD scheme. (DIPRO)