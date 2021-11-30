SAD camp, airgun surrender progs held

RIGA, 29 Nov: Thirteen government departments offered their services to the people during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held here in Siang district on Monday.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, who inaugurated the camp, called for making Siang a self-reliant district. “Everyone’s effort is important to boost the local economy and build self-reliance,” he said.

The MLA emphasized on financial literacy and asked farmers to “ensure registration for horticulture and agriculture schemes.”

Siang DC Atul Tayeng laid emphasis on increasing the health insurance coverage under the CM Arogya Arunachal Yojana. He also urged the public to avail other health-based schemes, like antenatal care, nutrition, and maternal and child health benefits.

Meanwhile, airgun surrender programmes were held throughout the district and eight airguns were surrendered in Riga.

The MLA and the DC planted saplings to mark the event. The forest department distributed 120 saplings for free. (DIPRO)