Protect state’s rich indigenous heritage: Soki

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 29 Nov: Local MLA Taniya Soki urged the priests of Upper Subansiri district to protect the rich indigenous heritage of the state.

Addressing a conference of the All Upper Subansiri Nyibu-Nyijik (Priests) Welfare Association here on Monday, the MLA said that “the priest community will be the torchbearer in protecting the indigenous culture. Self-dignity of the priests will be preserved with self-discipline and morality of the priests themselves.”

“The institution of priests is the identity of culture and tradition; so, it is the moral responsibility of every indigenous person to promote their culture and tradition,” he said.

Tagin Cultural Society secretary-general Lardik Kare advocated the need for unity and discipline within the priests’ community. He asked the priests to “have fixation of uniform honorarium for performing ritual ceremony to any families,” and asked the association to “have different mechanisms to protect and promote the dignity of nyibu-nyijik in the district in particular and the state as a whole.”

Various issues related to the welfare of the priests were discussed during the conference, which was attended by more than 150 priests from different parts of the district.