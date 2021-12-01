CM blames locals for lack of development in Tato

TATO, 30 Nov: Calling a spade a spade, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Tato is lacking infrastructural development, despite having been declared as the headquarters of Shi-Yomi district three years ago, because of the local residents.

Khandu along with the then union MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had inaugurated the new district with its headquarters in Tato in December 2018. However, Tato is yet to witness any creation of infrastructure, and the offices of the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police are functioning from Mechukha, 50 kms further up.

Referring to complaints raised by several local leaders during a public meeting here on Monday, Khandu said that “the complaints should be directed towards your own people.”

As per sources, during the creation of the district, the locals of Tato had agreed to donate sufficient land for creation of office infrastructure, but when the authorities arrived to survey and start the ground work, the ‘donated land’ was far less than what was required and assured of.

“Every financial year since the creation of the district, we have been keeping funds for the development of Tato as the district headquarters, and every year the fund went unused. Now tell me who is responsible?” Khandu said.

Giving the example of three other districts – Pakke-Kessang, Leparada and Kamle – created along with Shi-Yomi, where infrastructural development has begun at good speed, he said “even a single brick is yet to be laid” in Tato.

The CM, however, gave assurance that the government will continue to support all-round development of the district, no matter what.

“I believe the land issues have been finally resolved. We will certainly reallocate sufficient funds for the development of Tato in particular and the district as a whole,” he said, and urged the people to monitor the quality of work on the ground.

Khandu, who travelled by road from Mechukha to Tato, expressed concern over the slow progress of the construction works. The 50-km road from Tato to Mechukha is divided into three packages.

“Work is progressing well in only two packages. Progress on one package is not satisfactory. I will take the issue up at the highest level when I get back to the state capital,” he said.

He also assured to discuss with the chief secretary and the PWD commissioner the matter of the Tato to Bene road, widening and maintenance of which is yet to take off. He said that the work is yet to start as the notification on land acquisition has not been issued till date.

“I assure that the notification will be issued as soon as possible, but people along the road have to cooperate. Please remember, many road projects in the state have suffered due to issues related to land compensations,” Khandu said.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the newly established circle headquarters of Rapum and one health & wellness centre each in Rapum and Yapik villages, besides laying the foundations for the BRTF road to Tato and a veterinary aid centre in Padusa village. (CM’s PR Cell)