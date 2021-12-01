HPDCAPL’s Sumbachu SHP ready for inauguration

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The 3 megawatt Sumbachu SHP – the first hydropower project executed by the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) at Zemithang in Tawang district – will be inaugurated on 2 December by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This is the first commissioned project of the HPDCAPL, the sole corporate entity of the state government in the power sector.

Speaking to this daily, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj expressed hope that the Sumbachu project would be a launch pad for further growth of the corporation.

“The project has been funded under the PM package and executed at the cost of Rs 30.34 crores by M/s Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd, Kolkata. The project was commissioned on 23 January, 2020; however, the formal inauguration could not take place due to the Covid situation,” said Onuj.

“It is the first power plant in the state to be commissioned on a revenue model, and is situated in an internationally strategic location between India, Chinese occupied Tibet and Bhutan,” informed Onuj.

He said that the commissioning of the Sumbachu SHP has made Tawang district self-reliant in terms of power demand.

“Any upcoming projects will provide surplus power, which can be commercialized. The state will benefit from it in the long run,” he added.