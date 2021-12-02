Need for separate AIS cadre

The ruling BJP during its recent executive body meeting adopted a resolution, reiterating the demand for separate All India Service (AIS) cadres for Arunachal Pradesh, which includes IAS, IPS, and IFS.

The state BJP had in 2017 also adopted the same resolution for AIS cadres for the state. Later, it was also adopted in the state legislative assembly the same year.

At present, the civil service officers posted in the state are from the AGMUT cadre. They come here for a short tenure of three years.

The majority of these officers are from mainland India, who had never set foot in the northeast region. Therefore, when they are posted in Arunachal Pradesh, they take some time to understand the local issues. By the time they get a grip on the issues, these officers are transferred out of the state.

Arunachal shares international borders with Tibet, Bhutan, and Myanmar. Hostile China continues to create trouble along the LAC. Considering all these factors, the demand for separate cadres for Arunachal Pradesh is genuine and should be fulfilled at the earliest.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has repeatedly raised this issue at various important forums.

The BJP government at the center should immediately look into the matter and take steps to fulfill the demand for a separate AIS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.