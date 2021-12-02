PKDLSU mourns member’s death

LEMMI, 1 Dec: Pakke Kessang District Law Students’ Union (PKDLSU) expressed shock and grief over sudden demise of advocate Dodom Techi on 29 November, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Techi was just 35 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Son of late Tadik Techi and Chuniya Techi of Ngoleko village in Pakke Kessang district, he did his LLB from Guwahati University in 2013 and joined the legal profession as advocate.

He was also the legal advisor of the PKDLSU.

His untimely demise is a great loss for the union and district as well, the union said in a condolence message.

The union members prayed to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family members to withstand the tragedy.