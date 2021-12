YINGKIONG, 3 Dec: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here in Upper Siang district organized a science exhibition for Class 6-9, and an art and craft exhibition for Class 1-5 on Friday.

“The exhibitions were conducted to inculcate scientific temper and promote interest in science and technological creativity among students, and to identify the creative artistic skills and hidden talents in young students,” the school informed in a release.