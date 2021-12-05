DC asks teachers to revive edn scenario

ZIRO, 4 Dec: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang exhorted teachers to “introspect and contribute their bit” to revamp the education scenario of the district.

“The government schools have the best pool of qualified teachers. But sadly, government schools have been performing far below average,” the DC said during her visit to the government middle school in Dutta on Friday.

Interacting with the teachers, students, school management committee (SMC) members and the gaon burahs and gaon buris of Dutta, the DC called for “unified efforts to revive the school to gain its lost glory.”

Lowang enquired about the stipend enrollment status of the students, and advised the students to be aware of the facilities provided by the government.

“My office will always be accessible to all the students,” she said, and encouraged the students to visit government offices and learn about the welfare schemes of the government.

DDSE Tabia Chobin, who accompanied the DC, asked the teachers to rededicate themselves to bringing back the glory of Ziro in the field of education.

“The scenario of government schools right now is not very encouraging, in spite of the fact that qualified teachers are being posted in the schools. All the teaching fraternity will have to retrospect and regain the trust and faith of the parents to increase enrollment in the government schools,” Chobin said.

He urged the SMCs to hold regular sittings with the teachers, and advised the GBs to directly monitor the schools.

“In any case of non-compliance and non-performance by the teachers, they can directly write to the DDSE and the DC,” he added. (DIPRO)