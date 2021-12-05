Central Si Donyi badminton championships conducted

DAPORIJO, 4 Dec: Tai Doyom won the men’s singles of the Central Si Donyi Badminton Championship Trophy, 2022, beating Charuk Pagmin 21-14, 21-15 in the final played at Sinyik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

Taniyam Nalo and Karan Tamang beat the duo of Tai Doyom and Tago Haging 23-21 and 21-11 in the final to win the men’s doubles title.

In the mixed doubles event, Takam Leriak pairing with Ania Leriak beat Tai Doyom and Adam Doyom 21-11 and 21-18 in the final to win the title.

Adam Doyom and Jagge Doni beat the pair of Ania Leriak and Tital Maling 21-14 and 21-13 in the final of the women’s doubles title.

Among others, Central Si Donyi Festival Celebration Committee chairman Dosh Dasi, festival celebration committee secretary Reri Tago Dulom, DSO (in-charge) Adam Maling, DTO Jemar Jeram Dubi, Dr Dujum Dulom and Upper Subansiri District Badminton Association secretary Komkap Dulom witnessed the final match.