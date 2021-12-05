Tawang to face Kra Daadi in sr men’s tug-of-war final

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: In a test of strength, team Tawang and team Kra Daadi will engage against each other in the final of the senior men’s 640 kg category in the first Junior U-19, Senior and Open State Level Tug of War Championship at the Nyokum Lapang ground here on Sunday.

In the senior women’s 500 kg final, Lower Subansiri will face Papum Pare, while East Kameng will lock horns with Kra Daadi in the junior boys’ U-19 560 kg final.

Papum Pare will clash against Anjaw in the senior mixed 4+4 580 kg final.

All the finals will be held on Sunday.

The open tug-of-war competitions for both men and women will be held after the finals.

On Saturday, Papum Pare won the junior girls’ (U-19) 460 kg and the junior mixed 4+4 (U-19) 540 kg championship titles, beating Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri, respectively, in the finals.

The bronze medal in the junior mixed 4+4 (U-19) 540 kg category was won by Kra Daadi.

The bronze medal events in the junior boys’ (U-19) 560 kg, the senior men’s 640 kg, the senior women’s 500 kg and the senior mixed 4+4 580 kg categories were also conducted on Saturday.

While Lower Subansiri won the junior boys’ (U-19) 560 kg, the senior men’s 640 kg and the senior mixed 4+4 580 kg bronzes, Kra Daadi clinched the senior women’s 500 kg bronze.

Twenty-two teams, including seven female and 15 male teams, are participating in the championship.