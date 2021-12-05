Farmers’ exposure tour, trg organized

BASAR, 4 Dec: A group of farmers from Lower Subansiri district participated in a three-day ‘exposure tour and training programme’ organized here in Leparada district by the Young Mission Adventure Club, in collaboration with the NABARD, from 2-4 December.

The programme was aimed at showcasing the various technologies developed by the ICAR’s Arunachal Pradesh centre here.

Fruit science specialist Dr T Angami apprised the farmers of scientific production technology for kiwi, while plant breeding scientist L Touthang dwelt on the importance of crop diversification and maintenance of local germplasm.

Plant pathologist Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted oyster mushroom production and preparation of Bordeaux mixture and Bordeaux paste, along with plant protection measures in vegetable crops.

Agronomist B Makdoh spoke on integrated farming system, while veterinary extension education scientist Dr Doni Jini shed light on deep litter housing system (bokashi) for pigs, and agroforestry scientist Dr RA Alone spoke on agroforestry systems.

ICAR Centre Head Dr H Kalita also spoke.