Training prog for farmers held

NAMSAI, 4 Dec: Altogether 176 farmers participated in a two-day training programme organized here by the Namsai KVK on 3 and 4 December under the tribal sub-plan.

During the programme, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal spoke on the KVK’s activities and scientific poultry, duckery, piggery and honeybee rearing.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora dwelt on the importance of kitchen gardening and IPM/IDM of vegetable crops, and on the benefits of honeybee rearing.

The farmers were taken to demonstration units of livestock, fishery and vegetables, and were offered suggestions.

Four hundred packets of vegetables’ seeds for nutritional gardens were distributed among the farmers.