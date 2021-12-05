Awareness programmes organized

ZIRO, 4 Dec: The Apatani Youth Association (AYA) organized a ‘Mega awareness campaign against drug abuse’, in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district administration, the police, the health department and the district legal services authority here on 3 December as part of observance of the 50th death anniversary of martyr Mihin Bagang.

The AYA has adopted 6 December as ‘Youth Rising Day’ to commemorate the death anniversary of Bagang, who made the supreme sacrifice at the age of 24 years, defending the nation during ‘Operation Cactus Lily’ in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Bagang was posthumously given the AYA Award in 2016.

On Saturday, the association organized a ‘Mega counselling programme for unemployed youths’, in collaboration with the skill development & entrepreneurship department.