Training prog on data analytics held

RONO HILLS, 5 Nov: Over 150 faculty members and research scholars from across the country participated in a virtual short-term training programme on ‘Big data analytics using soft computing tools: Using AI & ML’, which concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday.

Sponsored by the AICTE, the programme was conducted jointly by the university’s computer science & engineering (CSE), electronics & communication engineering (ECE) and mathematics departments. It was aimed at equipping the participants with a basic understanding of data science strategies.

During the programme, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that the role of data analytics has increased manifold in view of the global business challenges, and that “sustainability is the key to the welfare of humankind.”

CSE Head Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee said that the training was organized to “empower the faculty to achieve goals of higher education, such as access, equity, and quality.”

Programme coordinator Prof Firos informed that the “curriculum of the course was designed according to current industrial and business trend.”

Mathematics Associate Professor Dr Saifur Rahman and ECE Assistant Professor Champa Tanga also spoke.