Centre taking measures to simplify justice delivery system: Rijiju

PITHORAGARH, 5 Dec: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Centre is taking various measures to simplify the justice delivery system in the country.

Addressing a ‘legal-cum-medical literacy camp’ organized by the district legal services authority here, Rijiju said that a large number of paralegal volunteers (PLV) has been appointed by his ministry to create necessary awareness among people, so that they can take advantage of free legal camps to get speedy justice.

“The Modi government is also working to ease the process of law to release those who are in jails for long due to non-hearing of their cases,” he said.

Besides providing legal aid to rural people, the PLVs are also making them aware of free legal aid schemes of the government, he said.

Rijiju advised the organizers to extend its duration and also lauded the district legal services authority chairperson Gyanendra Kumar Sharma for the initiative.

The union minister was accompanied by National Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice Udai Umesh Lalit and Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice Raghavendra Chauhan. (PTI)