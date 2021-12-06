World Soil Day celebrated

PODUMONI, 5 Dec: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated World Soil Day at Podumoni village on 5 December.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted the importance of soil conservation, micro irrigation and protected cultivation to reduce water utilization in agriculture.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora described the procedure of soil collection and the importance of soil testing and soil card.

A drawing competition on the theme ‘Independence’ for the students of the upper primary school here was also held.

Among others, 52 farmers and 124 schoolchildren participated in the programme.

The Tawang KVK celebrated the day at Lemberdung village with 35 farmers. Plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah explained different ways of maintaining soil fertility, and animal science expert Dr JK Singh spoke on the relation between healthy soil and livestock rearing. Soil health cards were distributed to the farmers.