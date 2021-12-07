Gunning down of innocent civilians a crime against humanity: NSWON

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The National Socialist Women’s Organization of Nagalim (NSWON) described the gunning down of innocent civilians near Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district by Indian armed forces as a crime against humanity and violation of human rights.

“The Oting killing reminds us of the horror of the invading forces as recorded in the history of the Naga political struggle written in blood. The infestation of the Indian armed forces in the Naga areas is purely a matter of invasion where every Naga is looked upon with suspicion or as enemy,” the NSWON stated in a release.

“The invading forces love the land but not the people. This is what we call ‘political disease’,” the NSWON said, condemning the incident in the strongest terms.

“As the news of the bloody incident flashed

across the world, the NSWON had gone through sleepless night, deeply grieved by the brutal killing of innocent daily wage labourers engaged in coal mining work at Tiru, Mon district of Nagaland. The painful irony is that the Nagas have to bear the brunt of this devilish mentality even after the Indo-Naga political dialogue started in 1997,” the release said.

“What is more shocking to our conscience is the pretext given by the Indian security forces that the killing took place because of mistaken identity. What a shameless defence when there is not even one piece of indication that they could present to prove that the labourers were insurgents or NSCN in their eyes. No doubt, it appears to be a predetermined massacre carried away by anti-Naga hostility,” the release said.

“Rubbing salt in the wounds of the Nagas is the statement of Indian union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, defending the killers (the Indian security forces). He put the blame upon the innocent villagers for not stopping the vehicle when signal was given. We are constrained to condemn this irresponsible statement too,” the organization said.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Konyak community in general and the bereaved families in particular as we join to mourn the death of innocent Naga brethren in the hands of senseless Indian security forces,” the release added.