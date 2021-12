State’s karate team hauls 24 medals in nat’l championship

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Wado-Kai Karate-Do Association (AWKKA) team hauled a total of 14 gold, eight silver and two bronze medals in the recently concluded 23rd All India Wado-Kai Karate National Championship organized by the All India Wado-Kai Karate Organization in Somnath, Gujarat.

The medal winners in Kumite are Ajay Rotom, Tang Narba, Rigam Talin, Toko Tada, Dugi Tager, Doyang Dadda, Yarda Sakmaya, Tez Dodum, Kutung Nampe and Pei Kapa (gold), and Nyakar Nyorak, Rana Yafa, Lindum Tani, Toko Taram, Mustak Ali, Kaning Joram and Taram Rigam (silver).

The medal winners in Kata are Ajay Rotom, Tang Narba, Rigam Talin and Margang Achung (gold), Tana Bate (silver), and Toko Tada and Nyakar Nyorak (bronze).

APAKA general secretary John Bagang and AWKKA general secretary Rakom Dugi felicitated the karatekas here on Monday for their outstanding performance, Dugi informed in a release.