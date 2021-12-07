Nechiphu tunnel expected to be completed by April 2022

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The construction of the Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district is expected to be completed by April 2022.

The 500-metre-long tunnel, being constructed by the GREF, is part of the BCT highway project. The work started in December 2020, and till now 400 metres of tunnelling have been completed.

The entire 500-metre stretch of the tunnel is expected to be made ‘through’ within the next month.

“The breadth of the tunnel is 12 metres and the height is 10 metres. Once completed, this will reduce the distance by 7 kilometres. It will be a double-lane road and will have a drain, waterproofing, and firefighting system,” informed site engineer Urvish Patel.

By April 2022, the tunnel will be open for use by the defence forces. “However, it will be open for public use only by the end of 2022. This is a very important project,” added the site engineer.

The stretch where the tunnel is being constructed in the Neichipu area mostly remains engulfed in dense fog. Once completed, the tunnel is expected to provide a safe driving route for the security forces and the public.