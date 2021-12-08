Automatic weather station installed

NAMSAI, 7 Dec: An automatic weather station (AWS) has been installed at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here by the Namsai district agromet unit (DAMU).

Under the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa project, the Indian meteorological department, jointly with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has developed the DAMU project “to utilize the weather forecast and agromet products

to generate crop-specific advisories for agricultural and allied management,” the KVK informed in a release.

The AWS will record daily weather data, and the data will be utilized in making weather forecast by climatologists and meteorologists, it said.