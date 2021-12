AALO, 7 Dec: Tadin Football Club (FC) and Darka FC advanced to the semifinals of the West Siang District Football Tournament.

Tadin FC beat Pakam FC 3-1, while Darka FC beat KKFC 3-0 at the general football ground in Darka in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The other two semifinalists will be confirmed on Wednesday. (DIPRO)