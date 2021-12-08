APSTS to introduce Volvo buses

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) is set to introduce Volvo buses in the state’s transport sector.

In this regard, the state government had sent a letter of intent to Volvo Buses India to deploy such buses in the state at the earliest.

Subsequently, a Volvo bus (Model No 9400B8R) was despatched from the Volvo factory in Bengaluru, and was put on display at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday, in the presence of Transport Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and senior officers of the transport department.

The department, which has proposed to introduce 10 Volvo buses, has identified six routes: Itanagar-Guwahati via Tezpur; Itanagar-Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat; Itanagar-Tezu via Pasighat-Roing; Itanagar-Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai; Itanagar-Shillong via Tezpur-Nagaon; and Itanagar-Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji. (CS’ PR Cell)