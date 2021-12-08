Polytechnic students demand conducting online exams like last year

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Student representatives of seven polytechnic colleges of the state have demanded that online examinations be conducted the way they were conducted last year, “without any changes in the exam procedures as per the academic calendar, along with considerations for the loss of attendance and internal marks.”

Speaking to media persons at the press club here on Tuesday, the student representatives said that the offline classes for the current academic session started very late, due to which the syllabus still remains incomplete.

They further said that the syllabus was “rushed in an attempt to complete within the stipulated time, due to which the quality of concept delivered went missing at large.”

Moreover, delay in opening of hostels and conducting of internal exams without allotting sufficient preparation time has led to “misery in study of students,” they said.

Earlier, the students had pleaded with the higher & technical education director to conduct the upcoming end-semester examinations online, to which the director responded by providing two weeks’ extension for classes.

“The students, however, are not pleased with the proposed solution,” the representatives said.