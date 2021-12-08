Release of contractors’ payment sought

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has urged the rural development & panchayati raj secretary to take steps to immediately release the payment of the contractors who had supplied materials under the MGNREGA schemes.

In a letter to the secretary, the association said that many contractors had supplied materials but they have not received payment from the departments concerned till date, “whereas sanctioned order has been approved.”

The association also raised objection to the floating of tender for supply of MGNREGA materials without clearing the contractors’ bills.

“How can fresh contractors be selected whereas already existing contractors are not getting payments for their supplied items?” it said, and demanded that the departments concerned not float tenders till the pending bills of the contractors are cleared.