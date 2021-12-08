Senior doctors retire

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Dec: Senior doctors Reto Doye and R Das Tabyo of the health directorate superannuated recently.

Dr Doye had joined service in February 1985 as a medical officer at the then general hospital in Pasighat. He did his specialization in ophthalmology from the AIIMS, New Delhi. He is the first local eye surgeon from the state.

After serving as an eye surgeon in Pasighat and later at the Naharlagun general hospital, he was promoted to the post of joint director of medical education (DME) in 2013, then as additional DME in January 2016, and finally as DME in May 2021.

Dr Tabyo had joined as a JMO in November 1985 at the district hospital in Daporijo. Thereafter, she served in various places like Longding, Seppa, Changlang, Tezu, Naharlagun, Roing and Itafort. She was then promoted as DDHS (T&R), Pasighat in 2015, and finally as joint DHS (leprosy) in 2016.

On Tuesday, a farewell programme was organized at the conference hall of the health directorate for the two retired doctors. It was attended by, among others, DHS Dr Moromor Lego and Additional DHS Dr S Bhattacharjee.