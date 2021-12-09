SAD camps organized in dists

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Over 1,400 people from 12 villages in Koloriang and Sarli circles of Kurung Kumey district availed the services provided by government departments during Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camps organized on 30 November and 7 December.

Covid-19 vaccines were administered to 89 people during the camps.

A SAD camp was also organized in remote Bhekuliang in Sunpura circle of Lohit district on Wednesday. Twenty government departments provided their services to the people during the camp.

The Upper Siang district administration organized a SAD camp at Dalbing village on Wednesday, benefitting 1,100 people.

In Kra Daadi district, all the government departments provided their services to the public during a SAD camp organized in Gangte on Wednesday. (DIPROs)