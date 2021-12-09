DC takes stock of schools’ status

BOLENG, 8 Dec: Siang DC Atul Tayeng took stock of the infrastructure and day-to-day functioning of the schools of the district during a meeting with the DDSE, headmasters, headmistresses, principals and banking service providers here on Wednesday.

The participants discussed issues like availability of subject teachers, electricity and water provision, midday meals, separate washrooms, and the quality of desks and benches.

Tayeng also enquired about the stipend enrollment status of the students, and asked all stakeholders to ensure that bank accounts of all students are opened by 15 December. (DIPRO)