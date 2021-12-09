Interactive meeting on unsung heroes held

KHONSA, 8 Dec: The research team from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducted an interactive meeting with representatives of CBOs and NGOs, resource persons and student leaders of Tirap district on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, here on Wednesday.

RGU’s History Professor Sudhir Kumar Singh cleared the doubts raised by the participants, while RGU’s Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Wanglit Mongchan spoke on the ways and means of collecting facts on the unsung heroes of the state in general and Tirap district in particular.

DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan also spoke. (DIPRO)