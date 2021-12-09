Union defers K/Daadi dist bandh

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) has deferred its proposed 24-hour Kra Daadi district bandh on 9 December, in view of a written assurance from Home Minister Bamang Felix to address the union’s demands.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, AKDDSU president Pakyum Talop said that “the union has only postponed the bandh call and not called it off.”

He informed that the union received a letter from the office of the home minister, inviting its representatives for a meeting to discuss their six-point charter of demands.

“Accordingly, the meeting is scheduled on 22 December at the state civil secretariat, and we hope for a positive outcome. If the demands of the union are not met during the meeting, the union will resume the movement in the district,” he said.