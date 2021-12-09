Nagaland killings condemned

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Expressing shock over the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland, the Tirap Changlang Longding Students’ Federation has strongly condemned the incident and extended solidarity to the people of Nagaland.

“It is important to note that the AFSPA is also in force in Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of our state, and our people are also not exceptional in being mistreated by these armed forces,” the federation said, and appealed to the state government to seek repeal of the AFSPA “before anything untoward happens to our people.”